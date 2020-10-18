80-year-old killed in crash Saturday evening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 80-year-old woman died Saturday when a car crashed into her while she was pulling out of a driveway, Metro police said.

The two-car crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of South Hualapai and West Flamingo.

Police said the driver was coming out of a driveway when a 21-year-old driver hit her.

The 21-year-old was not hurt and was not impaired, police said.

The 80-year-old woman’s name was not been released. Her death marks the 80th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s coverage area since January.