LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is an immediate need for more than 80 crossing guards just days before the start of a new school year.

High-needs areas include the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Spring Valley, and neighborhoods in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Children use a crosswalk as they head to school. (KLAS)

While school hours vary across the valley, crossing guards work an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon.

Applicants must be 18 years old, and pass an agility and balance assessment

Positions start at $15 an hour in unincorporated Clark County.

Those interested in serving as crossing guards near neighborhood schools are encouraged to apply for open jobs and can do so by emailing their name and phone number to LasVegasJobs@Thecrossingguardcompany.com.