LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the arrival of 2024, there are dozens of new laws that are now in effect for the state of Nevada. One of the more than 80 new laws is aimed at making traffic stops safer and more inclusive for those with communication needs.

The deaf community says Assembly Bill 161 will be very helpful. At the request of a driver, the DMV can place a flag on that person’s license plate to indicate the driver’s communication needs.

Additional laws include increased fines for tobacco sales to minors. The first violation starts at $2,500 and increases to $10,000 by the fourth violation.

Another law focuses on food delivery robots creating regulations that will limit their size to less than 150 pounds with a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour. They must also carry liability insurance.

Here is a link to all of the new Nevada laws.