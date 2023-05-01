LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A rare brain infection spiked in southern Nevada which triggered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate.

As many as 18 children were diagnosed with the brain infection in 2022 and most have recovered.

For 8-year-old Carter Hayes’ parents, it was the scariest moment when their son lost all the feeling on the left side of his body.

“When he refused chicken nuggets and YouTube I knew something was wrong,” said Charissa Hayes, Carter’s mother.

Carter said it was painful. “I couldn’t move so it was hard for me to get up and do things.”

He was lucky enough to get into Pediatric Neurosurgeon Taryn Bragg in time. Carter was treated with antibiotics and had to get four separate surgeries. “The bacteria the most common we isolated strep it’s very known for producing large amounts of material even though I would drain after initial surgery it would recur and we would have to go back in and drain those additional pockets of infection,” explained Dr. Bragg.

He is expected to make a full recovery but is restricted to some activities until his skull fully heals. “I always made a joke with Doctor Bragg that she cleaned his brain off too good because he even came back with a smarter mouth,” said Charissa Hayes.

While a cause can’t yet be determined Dr. Bragg wants people to know that the infection is not contagious. It can start in the sinuses and slowly erode the bone where it will eventually affect the brain. You can find out more about the infection and its symptoms here:

Dr. Bragg and the Southern Nevada Health District brought this infection to the attention of the CDC and they are still looking into reasons for the infection.