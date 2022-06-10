LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even though the temperature is closing in on 110 degrees in Las Vegas, there are ways to keep yourself and your family cool while getting out and having fun. Here are eight activities to consider for a hot weekend.

Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon

It is a safe bet that near the top of Mt. Charleston at Lee Canyon it will be about 20 degrees cooler than down here in the valley. Lee Canyon is known for snow skiing in the winter, but in the summer it is still open for hiking, scenic chair lift rides, disc golf, archery, and axe throwing. There are also several campgrounds on Mt. Charleston where you can pitch a tent or even park a camper or RV for the night.

Lake Mead, Colorado River, Lake Mohave

Yes, the water level at Lake Mead is much lower this year, but don’t let that fool you, there is plenty of very cold water for recreation. Boat and personal watercraft rental is available. There are kayak tours on the Colorado River below the dam. And Lake Mohave is full and available access points are scattered along its shore.

Ice Skating

Even in the desert, there are ice rinks that are kept chilled year-round and offer open skating and skate rental. There are currently three main rinks:

– City National Arena in Downtown Summerlin

– Las Vegas Ice Center on W. Flamingo

– Fiesta Rancho Ice Arena on N. Rancho

Explore the inside of resorts on the strip

While it might sound like a tourist activity, why not spend an afternoon walking through the massive air-conditioned resorts on the strip. Consider checking out the Bellagio Conservatory, the Forum Shops at Caesars, the Grand Canal Shoppes, or the Miracle Mile Shops just to name a few.

Springs Preserve

The Springs Preserve and Nevada State Museum are off-strip treasures where you can wander for hours inside, or outside if you choose. From live desert animal displays, a real flash flood, prehistoric fossils, and wild stories of the wild west.

Water Parks

There are two main water parks in the Las Vegas valley. In the southwest, there is the newly renamed Cowabunga Canyon. This used to be the Wet’n’Wild. And in Henderson, there is Cowabunga Bay.

Pools

Speaking of water, consider taking advantage of some of the most luxurious pools in the country. Most hotel resorts on and off the strip and downtown have large pools, some have multiple pools that also host pool parties. Many of these pools offer discounts for locals or are free, just check ahead. There are also 14 public pools throughout the valley for you and your family to enjoy.

Ice Bars (adults only)

Las Vegas is home to at least three ice bars named minus5. Each offer different options from an ice experience to just the bar. These bars are kept below freezing and are constructed out of ice. And don’t worry about being too cold, the bar provides parkas or faux fur coats to anyone who wants one. The minus5 ice bars are located at Mandalay Bay, Venetian, and The LINQ Promenade.