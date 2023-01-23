LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fever-reducing medications available in liquid formulas for children continue to be difficult to find in Las Vegas and in many parts of the country.
A significant increase in the flu, COVID, and RSV has created a surging demand in kid’s Tylenol and is leaving bare shelves in pharmacies and grocery stores.
Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said she does not know when this situation is going to change.
“I kind of equate it to the formula shortage, and I think things are going to slowly come back over time,” Dr. Wijesinghe said.
If you cannot find children’s Tylenol or Motrin, these are our eight tips:
- Do not give adult Tylenol or Motrin to children under the age of 12.
- Search for generic versions of the same medications with the same active ingredients.
- Do not use aspirin and avoid giving multi-ingredient over-the-counter medication, as some of the other ingredients can have unwanted side effects in children.
- Ask a friend or neighbor if they have any extra children’s medicine.
- Remember that not all fevers need to be treated with medicine. Dress your child in light, loose clothing and be sure they are well-hydrated.
- A fever is the body’s way of fighting an infection, and a lukewarm bath can help.
- Go to healthychildren.org for information about health and care.
- Teach your children how to swallow pills, as it can make things more flexible when there are drug shortages.