LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fever-reducing medications available in liquid formulas for children continue to be difficult to find in Las Vegas and in many parts of the country.

A significant increase in the flu, COVID, and RSV has created a surging demand in kid’s Tylenol and is leaving bare shelves in pharmacies and grocery stores.

Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said she does not know when this situation is going to change.

“I kind of equate it to the formula shortage, and I think things are going to slowly come back over time,” Dr. Wijesinghe said.

If you cannot find children’s Tylenol or Motrin, these are our eight tips: