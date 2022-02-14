8 sweet deals for Valentine’s Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some sweet deals, we’ve compiled a list. Not only are these tasty, but they’ll also save you some money.

  • Auntie Anne’s — Loyalty members get a buy-one-getp-one free Chocolate Frost frozen beverage when ordering in-store or online using the app.
  • Chick-fil-A — Participating restaurants will have special Valentine’s Day trays which include 30 nuggets and 10 chick-n-minis in the shape of a heart.
  • Hooters — Offering a Shred Your Ex deal. If you shred a photo of your ex at participating Hooters locations or online, you can get 10 wings on Feb. 14.
  • Jamba — Rewards members get $2 off two smoothies, juices and bowls.
  • Papa John’s — Get a one-topping heart-shaped pizza for $11.99.
  • Popeye’s — You can get two chicken sandwich combos for the price of one from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.
  • Taco Bell — If you’re a rewards members (you can sign up) you can get a Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Loco Tacos Feb. 14 with a $1 or more purchase.
  • Wendy’s — Premium hamburgers are buy-one-get-one-free for a $1 throughout Feb. with an app deal that refreshes weekly. Also, through Feb. 27, you can get a free medium hot & crispy fries with any purchase on the Wendy’s mobile app.

