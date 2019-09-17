8 puppies stolen during Southern Highlands break-in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley man is asking for help after his home was broken into last week. According to the man, not only did thieves steal some of his belongings, but they also stole his eight puppies.

“Alright, come on in,” Brian Magruder says to his three dogs — two Caucasian Ovcharka adults and one nine-week-old puppy.

Just one week ago, ‘Vastaa’ and “Mishka’ were parents to seven more puppies. But, Magruder says on Tuesday, Sept. 10, someone broke into his Southern Highlands home.

“I had the cooler, the vent, in the window and they broke through the window,” Magruder said as he explained how the alleged thieves broke into his house through his laundry room window.

Not only did the thieve take his laptop and tools, they also took his eight puppies.

“What they had did was grab all the puppies and put them in a trash can, and rolled them out my front door,” Magruder said. “They threw the trash can in the neighbors yard across the street.”

Monday, Magruder was able to get one of his missing dogs back. One of the puppies was found as a stray near Maryland Parkway and Vegas Valley. The dog was taken to the Animal Foundation.

“We have one puppy out of the seven,” he said. “And so now we just have seven more.”

Magruder is a licensed breeder, and at up to $2,000 a puppy, the two-month-old dogs aren’t cheap. “The males were going for about $2,000 and the females $1,800,” he explained. “They’re purebred, registered. Both my male and female are champions in conformation shows, and this was the last litter.”

For Magruder, getting the puppies back isn’t about the money. He hopes to find them for the families excited to welcome them into their homes.

“The real victims are the puppies,” he expressed. “These puppies were reserved for other people, and they’re heartbroken.”

Magruder is working with police and his neighborhood’s security to get surveillance footage of the thieves and is offering a reward for information on the stolen puppies.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department or send tips to dmelendez@8newsnow.com.