8 POINTS OF COMMUNITY PRIDE: CORE teams with West Prep Academy and Three Square Food Bank for monthly food distribution event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit and a local school are teaming up to feed families. It’s part of our 8 Points of Community Pride.” Today CORE and West Prep Academy reuniting in partnership with Three Square Food Bank and Anthem Nevada Medicaid for its last monthly drive-through food distribution event for the 20/21 school year.

Celinda Dominguez, a social worker with CORE, talks about why it is so important for them to meet their goal of feeding 300 families with quality food.

“Well, right now, especially with the pandemic, a lot of families have lost their jobs, hours have been reduced; umm, whether it’s health conditions that they’re unable to work, or they’re housing with other families in the home, food is an important resource for them, and we don’t want that to be a stressor for them to figure out what they’re going to eat or what food sources they’re going to have for the week,” Dominguez said.

The initiative, which was initially launched in Nov. 2020, was started as a direct and immediate way to assist food-insecure families in the surrounding community. So far, over 1500 families have been reached during the 20/21 school year.