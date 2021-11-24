8 On Your Side: Watch out for inflated prices on Black Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In today’s 8 On Your Side, ​we’ll be tackling inflating original prices on Black Friday.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch reminds us to do our research as sometimes retailers will mark up original price items, to make that Black Friday deal seem like a better value.

“I’ve even seen that some products were on sale before Black Friday but then they take off sale. But now say you’re getting 30 percent off,” Woroch added. “I find that these big discount claims often influence people to buy things they maybe wouldn’t have bought just because they don’t want to miss out on that sale.”

So if you’re planning to go to a store to get your hands on a doorbuster Woroch recommends the following:

Check the historical price

Stick to your list

Avoid impulise purchases

Don’t let big discount claims influence your purchase decision because Woroch says there are better deals to be had later on in the season.