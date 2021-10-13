8 ON YOUR SIDE: Warning signs your child may be a victim of cyberbullying

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October is National Bullying Prevention Month. One out of every five students reports being bullied at school each year, and one in five students, ages 9-12, say they have been the victim of cyberbullying.

Life coach Adam Jablin says, “As parents, we need to be open, honest, and really listen to our kids.”

“Don’t act like you know and you’ve been there because none of us have, we never had these devices,” Jablin added.

He says we’ve never dealt with the constant connection to somebody else’s opinion 24/7.

Jablin says some warning signs for parents that their child may be the victim of cyberbullying is if your child becomes extremely introverted, and the constant looking at the phone sparks an emotion.

“It’s very important to let your child know the appropriate action if they get bullied by someone, is to tell an authority figure,” he added.

“A teacher, a mom, a dad, a loved one, a big brother. You can’t handle this by yourself… It’s not tattle-telling, it’s a form of justice, a form of standing up for yourself,” he added.

“Empathize and love your children by really listening to them, and remind them, they can unfollow people and can assert control as well, by detaching from their devices,” Jablin added.

8NewsNow is sharing more tips and resources with parents and students in our upcoming Cybersafe special on Saturday, Oct. 23.