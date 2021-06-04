8 On Your Side: TTPM.com releases list of hottest toys for summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s 8 On Your Side, summertime fun and summertime toys for your kids, TTPM, which stands for Toys, Tots, Pets and More, has come up with a list of what it is calling the best toys for summer.

TTPM.com tests thousands of toys internally and through reviews every season. This season, the new Hot Wheels City Toxic Snake Strike from Mattel is on their list, and it’s got slime!

The Turtle Totter Balance Beam from Kidkraft, the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn So Big Puppy, and the new Nerf Rival Curve from Hasbro also made the cut!

“For some great outdoor play, Curve from Hasbro, adjust the nozzle and aim, adds some extra strategy, for 14 and up, and adults. Safety goggles are worn when playing with the blaster,” said Laurie Leahey, Senior editor TTPM.com.

TTPM also posts a lot of fun videos on TikTok to review toys.