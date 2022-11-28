LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many scammers will look to cash in on end-of-year charitable giving, but 8 On Your Side has tips to avoid becoming a victim.

AARP’S Director of Fraud Prevention Programs Kathy Stokes said fraud has reached a crisis level in our country. She encourages everyone to do their research on charities before donating.

“Don’t just respond with your heart and your wallet. Go online and check out the charity at give.org or charitywatch.org. Make sure the money you’re putting in is going to a charity cause.”

Stokes has worked to educate adults on the risk that fraud represents. Anyone can sign up for the network’s “Watchdog Alert” by email or text to receive information about scams.

She and her team have created a new victim support program to end the use of gift cards in fraud. A recent survey showed nearly 70% of consumers plan to buy gift cards for someone this season.

That same survey found one in four consumers has received a gift card with no value on it. Stokes had a suggestion to try and prevent it.

“Check the balance as soon as you receive the card, take a picture so you have proof that there’s value on it, and use it sooner than later.”

If you have been scammed, you need to call your bank immediately. You can also get help on the next steps to take by calling AARP’S fraud network hotline 877-908-3360. They have trained volunteers to help you. It is free and you do not need to be a member.