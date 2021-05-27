8 on Your Side: The world of post-pandemic dating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year of lockdown forced us all to rearrange our priorities, and for many of us, what we really want in our love lives.

According to a new survey by the Kinsey Institute, the year of COVID-19 set up our society for a post-pandemic change in dating norms. For singles, the overwhelming majority surveyed say they’re more focused on finding a serious relationship as a result of the pandemic.

The following is a breakdown of the results:

44% say commitment is more important than before

64% are less interested in dating more than one person at a time

70% plan to now video chat before committing to scheduling a date

65% plan on prioritizing finding a deep connection over a hookup

“They don’t want to date five people at once; they really want connection,” explained loveologist Wendy Strgar. “Really, when you think how separate we were from each other, and how many were really afraid in deep ways about what this meant for them, what if they got sick, and there was nobody there for them?”

On the other hand, you had divorces, which rose rapidly in the early days of the pandemic and have since slowed down over recent months.

Strgar says those getting divorced at the time were couples already in troubled relationships. When they were forced to spend more time at home together and interact more often, suddenly, there was no escape, and they wanted out of the relationship.