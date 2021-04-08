8 on Your Side: The future of higher education post-pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has had a profound effect on higher education. 8 News Now caught up with Ryan Lufkin of Canvas, the leading technology used by thousands of colleges and universities in remote learning, to get his insight on what’s to come for students and teachers post-pandemic.

He says the days of the large-scale lecture halls, with 300+ students, are numbered.

“The days of those very, very large courses in person are done. I think we are going to see a lot more fully online courses for those large courses,” said Lufkin. “Schools will focus on smaller courses and things like that, because if we are going to bring people together, it should be in smaller groups. It should be in ways that they can engage better.”

He notes we’ll see a lot more of the blended learning approach. All course materials, assignments and resources that students need to access will be online while in-person lectures and discussion will still be available.

Lufkin says colleges and universities have spent the past year looking at better ways to help students get jobs.

“We’re seeing a lot more colleges and universities looking at ‘how do we provide lower cost options, lower time intensive options, beyond a two or four-year degree?’ Maybe it’s a certificate program or skills course,” he shared. “How do we offer those for adult learners or students looking for the fastest course to jobs? That’s one of the major trends in education right now.”

He adds they’ve been studying the student-user experience over the past year to see how they can better design their online courses and offer them with greater consistency.