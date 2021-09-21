8 on Your Side: The future of e-commerce

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What is the future of e-commerce? According to experts, it’s looking very strong.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce is projecting that sales are going to go up every single year for the foreseeable future, if we think brick and mortar stores are having a tough time now, they haven’t seen anything yet,” says Joe Stefani founder and president of Desert Cactus.

Stefani’s company is a licensed product organization for the NBA, NHL, Department of Defense, and more than 700 universities.

He’s seen double-digit growth every quarter since the pandemic started. Stefani is also anticipating what e-commerce will look like in the future, as customer demands change.

“They want to see more images of a product, if you go back a couple of years ago, the average consumer would be ok with one or two images of a product, now they want to see 6, 7, 8 images, a 360-degree view of a product,” Stefani adds.

More videos of a product, and augmented reality of what something looks like, inside their own home, you can add a quicker delivery time as well.

“People want it next day or same day, so you’re going to see a lot of fulfillment centers, like specifically with Amazon being built within your community itself, that way then you have a better chance of getting product, say the same day,” says Stefani.