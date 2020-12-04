8 On Your Side: Teaching your children about managing money

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As your child gets older and graduates from piggy banks to considering an actual checking account, financial experts say there are several things to keep in mind.

8 News Now recently caught up with a certified anti-money laundering specialist whose advice has been featured on “Cheapism,” “Reviews.com” and “Best Company.”

Alexa Serrano says for the younger children you want to look at “Bankaroo.” It teaches your kids in a spreadsheet fashion how to allocate their money. There’s also “BusyKidJunior.”

These are all simulations of a bank account to teach a child how to use money and manage it.

For tweens and teens, “BusyKid” deals with actual money. It offers you the ability to track chores they complete and once you approve the notice, the money gets transferred right into their account.

Serrano says there’s another program that gives parents even more control.

“An example of this is a card called ‘greenlight card,’ you can set spending limits for your kids,” Serrano said. “Let’s say you have a teenager off shopping with friends, wants to use card, and you’re like, ‘oh no, I know what store they are going to, I want to set a specific spending limit on that store.’ It allows you to control that.”

There are even some prepaid cards that introduce your kids to investing. You can find out more by CLICKING HERE.

Most have monthly fees, but you can find some that have a pretty low annual fee of 20 bucks.