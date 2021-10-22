8 on Your Side: Retail holiday outlook

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– While retailers experiencing supply chain issues. Consumer confidence and demand is very high as is the outlook for the upcoming holiday season.

“Income is up for Nevadans and Americans in general, a strong resilience to spend, savings are also up,” Bryan Wachter, senior vice president for government and public affairs for the Retail Association of Nevada said. “

According to the Retail Association of Nevada, they are expecting a robust holiday season. Every retailer is making sure that they can meet customers where they want to be met, whether it is online shopping, curbside pickup, or in the store.

We are importing and have more products now than we had in 2019, or 2020 so inventories are up,” Wachter said.

But we may still see snags in our supply chain due to the backlog at the ports, and the trucker driver shortage, creating less variety and limited choices.

Wachter says that the key is while you’re out shopping be patient.

“The holiday season can create some anxiety, as there might be some empty shelves, but please make sure you are being courteous to our retail workers as they start a challenging time as well,” Wachter said.