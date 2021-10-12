8 ON YOUR SIDE: Protecting yourself from cyberattacks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A record 4.2 billion dollars was lost to cybercriminals in 2020, up from 3.5 billion. Here’s a look at what you can do to protect yourself.

A new study finds Nevada cyberattack victims lost on average $2,700, per victim.

The most financially damaging cyberattacks are business email compromises, the study finds.

Corporate data breaches and investment scams, with the majority of these attacks originating from countries outside the United States.

Cyberattacks against security cameras are also surging, with consumer Ring camera hacking.

A story that drew a lot of attention was when someone hacked a “Nanny cam.”

Cybercriminals are also accessing security cameras inside vehicles, schools, and hospitals.

CEO Ray Ansari of CCTV Camera World says, “Just like our personal computers, they are vulnerable to attack. A lot of that has to come from how they are being manufactured.”

CCTV Camera World is a distributor of professional-quality security cameras for individuals, large corporations, and the armed forces.

Ansari says the majority of products people purchase for personal or business use tends to be low-cost products manufactured out of China, and he says that can put you at risk, because of the shortcuts made with the software.

A tip, better manufacturers make a user put in a secure password.

Ansari adds, having a strong password and being aware of the many phishing email scams out there can protect you from cyberattacks.

Having a good router with an exceptional firewall will reduce your chances of becoming a cyber victim.

Firewalls are such an important part of keeping data traffic that we don’t want, outside of our homes.