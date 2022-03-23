LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the spring season rolls into the valley, so do pests, many of which can vary depending on which part of Southern Nevada you may live in.

Mary Rendina describes how sh is trying to fix the scorpion problem she has at her Summerlin home.

“We found them in our bathroom, in the hallway, coming out the door. That’s why we put traps in those areas,” she tells 8 News Now. “Thankfully nobody’s been stung, we found them and I’ve screamed loudly and my husband comes running and gets rid of them.”

Mike Holly from Red Rock Pest Control says Mary is not the only one trying to fix the pest problem. He says calls from customers are starting to pour in as scorpions come out of hiding.

“It is getting warmer so now they’ll come out during the day and they’ll be on block walls and as it gets colder we will drop below 75 degrees at night and they will find places so if they’re caught next to a house, they’re going to try to go inside of a home,” Holly added.

He also says scorpions generally prefer hiding in cool and dark places.

“If you have stuff stacked up like woodpiles or have blocks and extra roof piles stacked up, those are perfect mega-resorts for them,” Holly said.

While a scorpion sting may last for a few days, fatalities remain low. Holly has advice for those looking to keep the pests out of their homes. He says there are ways to keep scorpions at bay such as sealing your weather stripping, keeping vegetation away, and keeping your home clutter-free.

“It’s just cleanliness, just looking to clean and if you have insects indoors, get that taken care of because that’s what they’re looking for is a food source,” Holly advises. “It’s a matter of just inspecting or regularly brushing your animals and keeping them taken care of.

He also advises those with children to watch the toys and items brought in from the outdoors, along with leaving doors open.