8 on Your Side: Protecting yourself from price gouging

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s 8 on Your Side, we’ve all turned to a lot of online shopping during this pandemic. But how do you protect yourself from the price gouging that we saw in the beginning?

On items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, maybe you’ve seen it lately on back-to-school items, we learned it’s always good to comparison shop.

You can do just that with a free tool called “Popcart,” founded by Omri Traub.

“This really came out of a need I saw, about three years ago when I fell in love again with Amazon, buying everyday supplies,” Traub recalled. “…It wasn’t until I started to look at the data that I realized that shopping at Amazon is like rolling the dice. You may get a good price, you may get a bad price.”

That experience compelled Traub to start Popcart, a free app that automatically compares prices for you, the consumer, while you shop. It also checks the reputation of each seller.

“It’s a browser extension, so it’s with you when you shop,” Traub explained. “You don’t have to do anything special. You just go to Popcart.com and download it, install it in your browser. And then as you shop dozens and dozens of websites, it will compare items all over the internet, and if it finds a better price, it will tell you about it.”

8 News Now asked Traub how his company makes money with this free consumer tool. He said like any review site or blog, he gets credit for a sale. But he stressed Popcart will always direct you to the cheapest price on any item, even when his company makes no money at all.