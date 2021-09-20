8 on your side: Parents concerned about kids’ safety behind the wheel after pandemic year off the roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new survey finds parents are concerned about their kids’ safety as drivers and passengers.

According to the recent national highway traffic safety administration crash data shows that while American’s drove less in 2020 due to the pandemic, the number of deaths associated with car accidents nationwide rose to more than 38 thousand. This marked the highest since 2007.

Nearly half of all parents with a driving-aged teenager say their child experienced a delay in becoming a licensed driver during the pandemic.

According to the Harris Poll, 73% of parents report noticing more aggravated drivers on the road.

“The number one thing, and I tell my teens when they get in the car, phones are down,” said Audrey McClelland, mother of five and founder of the lifestyle blog Momgenerations.com.

“The number one cause of death among teens in the US is a motor vehicle crash, especially worrisome for parents, but we also know our teens haven’t had enough practice on the road, due to pandemic. 61 percent of parents are concerned about their child, driving without an adult, due to that lack of practice during pandemic,” she adds.

In addition to limiting distractions, McClelland offers tips like making sure that young drivers familiarize themselves with all the safety features in their car, reminding parents to set speed alerts and finally the ability to track teenagers driving performance.