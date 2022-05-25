LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns are on the rise for pet owners across the Las Vegas valley, after reports of increased coyote sightings.

Kamilia Kohlmeier is a pet owner and has lived in the Desert Shores area for eight years. She says she has heard about the reports and is concerned.

“Chase is only three months so we are really nervous as we hear more and more coyotes being around, especially as the season is changing,” Kohlmeier added.

Doug Nielsen is a conservation education supervisor for the Nevada Department of Wildlife and says Southern Nevada is no stranger to creatures such as mice, squirrels, rabbits, coyotes, and even mountain lions.

“Well, you know as Las Vegas or any major metropolitan area grows, we have increased interactions along that what we call wildland-urban interface,” he said. “Without the moisture that we get from, especially the summer monsoons, but also those winter rains, we don’t have the groceries out on the desert floor.”

Michael Kinnear is the chief medical officer at Sun City Animal Hospitals and tells 8 News Now that he has seen many animals come to the hospital because of the severity of some attacks.

“In the past 14 days, we’ve had five come in, and so that is a little bit above the norm,” he said. “Unfortunately, they’re predatory animals, so they’re going to go ahead and, you know, look at your pet, not as a playmate, but as a food source.”

Kinnear doesn’t want pet owners to be fearful but instead to become more aware and cautious of their surroundings.