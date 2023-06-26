LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer is here, but kids may be the only ones jumping for joy for this season as parents are reeling under financial pressures.

Savings expert Trae Bodge says don’t go overboard with going out, “As we know it’s so expensive right now, maybe once or twice a month, and it feels very special. Set up boundaries which can be helpful.”

In today’s 8 On Your Side, we take a look at several places rolling out some serious summer savings where kids can eat free.

Jersey Mike’s is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal every Sunday.

is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal every Sunday. California Pizza Kitchen is celebrating the start of summer with a kids-eat-free meal from Monday to Thursday until July 31 with the purchase of an entree.

is celebrating the start of summer with a kids-eat-free meal from Monday to Thursday until July 31 with the purchase of an entree. Chick-fil-A offers kids eat free from 5-7:30 p.m at select locations on Tuesdays.

offers kids eat free from 5-7:30 p.m at select locations on Tuesdays. Denny’s lets kids 12 and under “eat free” every Tuesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m.

lets kids 12 and under “eat free” every Tuesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m. At Famous Dave’s , kids can eat free on Tuesdays with the purchase of an adult meal.

, kids can eat free on Tuesdays with the purchase of an adult meal. Marie Callender’s offers the same on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

offers the same on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Ruby’s Diner lets kids 12 and under eat free from 4 p.m. until closing.

lets kids 12 and under eat free from 4 p.m. until closing. Ruby Tuesday lets kids eat free from 4-10 p.m with the purchase of an adult meal.

lets kids eat free from 4-10 p.m with the purchase of an adult meal. At Shari’s from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every Tuesday, you can get one free kids meal per adult dine-in order.

Keep in mind that most kids-eat-free promotions don’t let you stack deals — you can’t use any other coupons or deals at the same time.