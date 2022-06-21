LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With everything costing more and a recession on the horizon, we could all use a little cash back on our everyday purchases.

Inflation is soaring, and even after you’ve cut out discretionary purchases, you still may not have enough to afford a higher cost of living.

To help you have your spending work in your favor, 8 News Now spoke to consumer finance expert Andrea Woroch, who said to try a new credit card.

“Credit card rewards give you cash back for different spending categories, but you really need to figure out where you spend the most money that aligns with that,” she said. “So look at your year-end statement for last year and determine what you spent the most on, whether it was travel, dining out, or groceries.”

You can look up cashback cards at cardrates.com to review the different options to find the best one for your spending style. Other cashback tools include couponcabin.com, which has thousands of online retailers and merchants.

“If you’re ordering your groceries online, you can get 3% back at vons.com, cash back for Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Gap, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Amazon,” she added. “The point is that most of us do our shopping online, so it’s easy to go through couponcabin.com and click through and make some extra cash.”

You can also check out sites like Inbox Dollars and Survey Junkie, which pay anywhere from a few bucks up to $50 to take online surveys.

“You can take a survey while binge-watching your favorite show or while traveling, turn that spare time into extra spending cash,” Woroch said.

Fetch Rewards is another useful cashback tool. Every time you’re done shopping, take a photo of the receipt to earn points to put towards free gift cards.