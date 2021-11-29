8 On Your Side: How the pandemic positively impacted meal delivery businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The company known to many as Gobble was created out of Ooshma Garg’s own struggle to put home-cooked meals on the table.

She and her executive chef came up with the 15 minute, one-pan dinner kit, high-quality meals, offering cuisine from around the world.

“We are your sous chef, we do all the prep work so that busy families can make dinner in 15 minutes in one pan,” says Garg.

The company’s direct-to-consumer model was built to handle varying menus and an agile supply chain.

“What broke in the traditional grocery store supply chains, carved that opportunity for startups and next generation of food companies to go direct and deliver,” she adds.

In fact, Garg says even after the pandemic surge, her business is seeing 20 percent more orders from existing members.

She says they’re more cognizant of less food waste and getting a quality fresh meal on the table.

“Tens of thousands of families that were ordering pre-pandemic have changed their behavior, and shifted from the grocery store, or shifted from more take-out nights to finding easy solutions to still maintain some of that pandemic cooking behavior now in this return to work roll,” Garg says.

Gobble has chefs stationed all across the country who do the prep work and ship overnight to customers in 46-states.