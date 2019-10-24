8 ON YOUR SIDE: Homeowners hit with higher property tax if they don’t fill out form that confirms primary address

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local homeowners are being hit with a higher property tax, and it turns out many of them don’t even know it.

8 News NOW Anchor Brian Loftus called the Clark County Assessor’s Office to determine the veracity of the issue, and it turns out that if homeowners didn’t fill out a routine form confirming that their home is their primary address, their property tax was automatically increased from 3 percent to the max, which is 4.8 percent.

The Clark County Assessors Office said they had been flooded with calls this week regarding the issue. But there is an easy fix for homeowners, and it’s to fill out the form.