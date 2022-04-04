LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Why not ditch the traditional sugar-laced candy basket for Easter this year and opt for something healthier and fun? There’s also an added benefit by helping the Ukraine relief effort.



Amanda Mushro is a nationally recognized parenting expert and mom and has some ideas on the hottest new games, toys, and activities perfect for this year’s Easter baskets.

“They can make whatever they want with these magnets,” said Mushro.

The stick-o fishing 26 piece set from Magformers is perfect for toddlers’ brain development and critical thinking, and you can keep kids busy with it, wherever you go.

“If you go out to easter brunch, but even better because I like to travel, take these in the car to play with, and then when you’re done you just scoop everything up,” added Mushro.

For the tweens and teens who can be a bit difficult to shop for, some beautiful jewelry,

from the Easter collection by Luca + Dani, some items have rabbits, or you can personalize them with names.



They also offer this sunflower bracelet, 50% of the sunflower bangle sales will be donated to sunflower of peace to support the people of Ukraine.

For the kids into Squishies and Pop-its, the board game “Go pop! Presto is a good option.