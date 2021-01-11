8 On Your Side: Having trouble sleeping? Sleep coaches are the latest trend for wellness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the CDC, one-third of U.S. adults battle poor sleeping habits. Studies show they are getting less than six hours of sleep a night, and that number seems to have gotten worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Getting a sleep coach is the latest wellness trend for self-care. Do you need one? Here’s how it works:

The company “Proper” offers a personalized and holistic approach with board-certified health and wellness sleep coaches, like Kelly O’Brien.

“The first thing we do when we are coaching, we find out what their ideal night of sleep could look like for them; it varies, it helps clients understand their own sleep needs, and get familiar with [them] because not everyone needs the perfect 8 hours,” O’Brien said. “Everybody is somewhere in between.”

O’Brien also adds there is a lot of science behind sleep and sleep needs, so “Proper” pairs the sleep coaching with formulations designed to maximize the different stages sleep clients go through, offering a combination of natural sleep supplements to get better sleep.