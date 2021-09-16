8 on Your Side: Hamburger health benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The month of September is National fruits and vegetable month.

We all need to increase our intake of both food groups.

How does eating a burger offer a way to improve the consumption of these necessary vitamins?

Experts say it’s all in how you dress it.

“Even this bunless burger, with grilled pineapple serving as the bun, and even a side of mango salsa… what about a southwestern burger bowl… snacking tomatoes, canned corn on the side, black beans, lettuce, and creamy avocados, sprinkle that with some great cheddar cheese,” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak a registered dietitian nutritionist.

Don’t forget, real beef burgers are a great nutritional base with key nutrients like iron, zinc, B-vitamins, and high-quality protein, and topping them with these pairings, adding color and flavor.

Fruits and vegetables not only boost our health but also our mood.

Watermelon is another option to try and can be hydrating and an excellent source of vitamin C.

For more ideas and inspiration on how to incorporate fruits and vegetables in your meals, click HERE.