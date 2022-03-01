LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices fluctuate daily, but you can track the cheapest ones in your area by using certain apps.

Consumer Savings expert, Andrea Woroch says GasBuddy is one of many apps that can be used to shop around for gas prices.

“Check out GasBuddy and type in your zip code, let them use your location to identify the cheapest gas per gallon in your area,” Woroch added.

She also encourages those who have a membership to Costco to fuel up there for some of the lowest prices.

Woroch also recommends going to the pumps early in the morning, or late at night to avoid long lines.

Customers can also earn free gas gift cards, by taking online surveys.

“Go online to a site like Swagbucks.com, Surveyjunkie.com that allow you to earn points, for online activities, surveys, using web browsers, testing new products, earn points and redeem for gift cards to gas stations,” she added.

The best way to cut gas spending is to drive less, which you can easily accomplish by setting up a carpool to or from work and school.. or sports practice with other parents.



You can even find ride-shares using sites like Zimride, Ridejoy, or Erideshare.com.

Be strategic and buy your groceries from stores that offer a gas savings program where you can redeem rewards for money off at the pump.