8 On Your Side: Drum app caters to gig workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Tuesday’s 8 On Your Side we explore how people out of work or a gig worker can earn a little extra money on the side. Drum is an app that allows people to promote businesses from home to earn commission.

“We’ve seen a time when more people need ways to supplement their income,” said Eric Nalbone, VP of Marketing for Drum. “More businesses need help to stay afloat, and the fact we can bring those together, [it’s] something we’re excited to be able to do. An example is for you to refer businesses, products services that you love to your friends, family and network and get rewarded for doing so.”

Nalbone says once you download the app, it will show you the businesses and services in your area. Those using it get a commission, when someone transacts with the business.