8 on Your Side: Delta variant impact on consumer spending

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Economists predict decreasing customer visits to both restaurants and retailers will likely continue as concerns over the Delta variant and new restrictions grow.

Top Data’s September edition of the COVID impact study, analyzes GPS tracking data of some 12 million Americans.

Tracking their visits to locations across 45 industries they found nationwide spending across retail and service is only down 1% from where it was in July.

Top Data’s CEO, Ben Kaplan expands on the findings, “In general what we’ve seen is that stores that have more limited interaction such as luxury goods have been doing better in terms of maintaining their foot traffic than other places.”

New Jersey, Delaware, and Rhode Island are the top three states where people are currently spending more on retail and service businesses.

However, Nevada is in the bottom three of the list, where there has been a 7.5% decrease in spending at retail and service businesses, from July.

Kaplan says the rise in the Delta variant is a direct factor.

“The biggest negative impact are places where people don’t have control over their own in personal interactions, so gyms, bars, beauty salons all those places have definitely been affected in Nevada, more so than other states,” adds Kaplan.