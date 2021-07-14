8 on Your Side: Best summer ‘vaxcation’ cities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You’re vaccinated, and you’re ready to travel, but which cities offer the most bang for your buck while keeping you safe?

A recent study ranking the best cities for your summer “vaxcation” — that’s a vacation for the COVID vaccinated — compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities, based on 30 indicators of a fun and safe excursion.

San Francisco came in first, followed by Portland, Oregon. Providence, Rhode Island, rounded out the top three.

Las Vegas made the list at No. 9.

The study looked at everything from walkability to reviews from hotels, Airbnb rentals, climate, lounges and cocktail bars and vaccination rates and safety.

“If you’re going someplace where you really want to be safe, go someplace smaller,” suggested Jeff Herman, editor-in-chief of Lawnstarter. “Maybe think outside traditional getaway spots. Don’t go and do tourist things, like theme parks, but maybe a canoe ride with family. It’s not just you; if you have children, they may not be vaccinated yet. You have to be able to find a way to keep them safe while having fun as a family.”

The three worst cities for your summer vaxcation, according to the Lawnstarter survey, included two places in our state, as well: Sunrise Manor and Enterprise. Grand Prairie, Texas, was the other.