8 on Your Side: 3 Ps of drowning prevention

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley is in for a warm Easter weekend. If your plans include hitting the pool, public safety crews are reminding you to be extra careful with young children around the water.

Drowning is a leading cause of death in small children.

Fire officials tell 8 News Now drowning accidents are preventable with the three Ps.

The first is patrol. An adult should be watching children at all times in any body of water, not just the pool. This includes bathtubs.

Second is to protect. A gate or barrier should be around the pool.

The final is to prepare. Teach your child how to swim and learn how to administer CPR.

“It takes just a few seconds. All too often, we hear, ‘Oh, I had to go answer the doorbell’ or ‘I had to answer a phone call,’ ‘I looked away for just a few moments,'” shared Daniel Pentkowski, president of Henderson Professional Fire Fighters. “These little ones are adventurous. In the movies, you see the splashing. The reality is, these are terrifyingly silent events, where a child can slip below the water.”

We’re told parents should be even more alert around pools without lifeguards, such as apartment complex or backyard pools.

Unfortunately, there have been two reported drownings this year already.