LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With such a large selection of Halloween and horror movies, it’s hard to choose when it comes to what film to watch on Halloweekend. 8 News Now has compiled a list of our favorite spooky movies for the holiday weekend.

Some descriptions are from IMDB.

HOCUS POCUS

Hocus Pocus (1993) was by far the favorite of the station. Hocus Pocus follows the story of a teenage boy named Max and his little sister who move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

“It has all the flavors of Halloween with a little humor,” said Morning Anchor Heather Mills. “Maybe it’s nostalgia, but it’s my go-to movie of the season. Who doesn’t love the Sanderson sisters?”

“It’s not Halloween if Hocus Pocus is not playing in my living room 24/7,” added Reporter Ryan Matthey. “Classic cast, classic story, classic feels when I watch it. Plus, I have a soft spot for talking, dry-humored cats.”

“It encompasses everything I love in a fall film. I can recite the entire dialogue and sing all the songs,” said 8 News Now Investigator David Charns. “I think I enjoy it the most because I have watched it over and over for so many years. Growing up in New England, I am reminded of the feelings that come with the season through the screen.”

The sequel to Hocus Pocus was released at the end of September on Disney+ and featured the return of Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

BEETLEJUICE

In Beetlejuice, the spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Alec Baldwin, the 1988 movie is a Halloween classic that has stood the test of time.

Morning Anchor Christian Cazares said this movie is one of his favorites, along with Halloween and Hocus Pocus.

“Some say they are cheesy, but the movies reflect much more to me. They represent family, the start of the holidays and past memories of my childhood.”

THE EXORCIST

When a teenage girl is possessed by a mysterious entity in this 1973 film, her mother seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter. Topping Rolling Stone’s list of the 101 best horror movies of all time, this movie “made America afraid of the devil again.”

Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo agreed with this sentiment.

“The Exorcist scared me as a little boy and decades later I still can’t talk to anyone named Regan,” Florendo said.

THE RING

Tedd wasn’t the only one at 8 News Now who remembered a horror film that changed them as a kid. Evening Anchor Denise Valdez said she couldn’t watch another scary movie for years after watching the 2002 film.

“I was never the same after seeing The Ring,” Valdez said. “There are many parts of it that are chilling. It’s the idea that something could crawl out of your TV and choke/drown you. It leaves you with a lingering sense of dread.”

The Ring follows the story of a journalist who must investigate a mysterious videotape that seems to cause the death of anyone one week to the day after they view it.

THE CABIN IN THE WOODS

In this 2011 Joss Whedon film, five friends go for a break at a remote cabin, where they get more than they bargained for, discovering the truth behind the cabin in the woods. Digital Reporter Duncan Phenix shared why this horror take was his all-time favorite.

“It’s a satire on the stereotypical slasher film while having its own horror movie plot,” Phenix said. “There are the five classic victims of slasher films: the attractive woman, the jock, the virgin, the nerd, and the fool or joker, and each of them might meet their fate in unique ways that they themselves have unknowingly chosen. And monsters – lots of monsters.”

AMERICAN PSYCHO

Another favorite of some members of 8 News Now’s Digital Team is the 2000 film American Psycho, which is based on the controversial novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

In the film, a wealthy New York City investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale, hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he delves deeper into his violent, hedonistic fantasies.

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

A 1993 claymation classic, Nightmare Before Christmas is a great choice for families with kids who love Halloween and Christmas equally. The Tim Burton film follows Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, who discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home cause confusion.

THE SHINING

In this 1980 Stephen King adaptation, a classic case of cabin fever befalls a family as they head to an isolated hotel for the winter. A sinister presence influences the father, played by Jack Nicholson, into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both the past and future.

CASPER

Another family-friendly spooky movie in which an afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion in order to rid the premises of wicked spirits. The 1995 film is directed by Brad Silberling and stars a young Christina Ricci.

THE HAUNTED MANSION

In a 2003 Disney film starring Eddie Murphy, a realtor, his wife and their children are summoned to a mansion, which they soon discover is haunted, and while they attempt to escape, he learns an important lesson about the family he has neglected.

IT: CHAPTER ONE AND TWO

In the summer of 1989, a group of bullied kids bands together to destroy a shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown and preys on the children of Derry, their small Maine town. Then, in the sequel, twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club has grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.

CORALINE

This 2009 film tells the story of an adventurous 11-year-old girl who finds another world that is a strangely idealized version of her frustrating home, but it has sinister secrets. This stop-motion animated film is based on the 2002 book of the same name by Neil Gaiman.

FAN FAVORITE FRANCHISES:

Looking to have a movie marathon this Halloweekend? Here are the franchises that we recommend for a spook-filled binge-watch.