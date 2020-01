LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You might have noticed some changes on the north end of the Strip. Besides the massive transformation of the SLS to what is now the Sahara, the street sign leading to the resort is different.

What was formerly SLS Way is now Liset Way.

Many people have been asking 8 News Now about the meaning behind the name change, so we did some digging. Turns out, “Liset” is Liset Meruelo, the wife of Sahara owner Alex Meruelo!