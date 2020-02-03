8 News Now thanks community for successful Super Recycle event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who came out to participate in our 9th annual Super Recycle event! Our station teamed up with Subaru of Las Vegas to help the community dispose, donate and shred items in an eco-friendly way.

Many 8 News Now team members were out at the Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday to say hello to viewers and help organize the big event.

Our first count shows that more than 5,000 cars passed through the Thomas and Mack on Saturday.

“It’s a good way to get rid of stuff. You know, get stuff shredded, protect your ID, get rid of the pills and so forth,” participant Frank Salandra said.

“It really means a lot because it’s a safe way to get rid of sensitive papers for the community,” participant Jacqueline McClendon said.

The event is meant to make it easier for members of our community to get rid of old pills and papers that would otherwise end up in the landfill if not disposed of properly.

The pill take back proved popular once again. Our first count shows that more than 800 pounds of pills were safely disposed of on Saturday.

SOUND ON: Checking out the pill take back area #8NN 💊 pic.twitter.com/XnSqtnX9oO — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) February 1, 2020

We are still waiting on numbers for electronics and shredding. Goodwill and Spread the Word Nevada told 8 News Now that they had more children books donated this year than ever before.

Thank you to the community! We appreciate your support and willingness to live green!