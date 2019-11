LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re a fan of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” then you know they are in Las Vegas this week for their show. 8 News Now ‘s Sherry Swensk went to the taping and got backstage to talk with their Executive Producer Michael Gelman and guest for the day, Howie Mandel.

Mandel will be performing in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 29 at Paris Las Vegas. The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” show with Mandel airs today on channel 8 at 9 a.m.