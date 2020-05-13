8 News Now remembers broadcast engineer Joe Roberts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The KLAS family is remembering the life of Joe Roberts, a broadcast engineer at 8 News Now.

Joe sadly passed away on Sunday night.

He had been an engineer at KLAS since 2013 and was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame last year.

Joe was born in Boone County, Iowa and grew up farming with his father.

He later broke into television and radio broadcasting and worked as chief engineer at KPXR in Burbank, California and at KVCR in San Bernardino.

Joe is remembered as a kind and generous person who was well-known for his stories about his first job working for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad.

We send our deepest condolences to Joe’s family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Joe. You will most certainly be missed.