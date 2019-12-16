‘8 News Now Night’ at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest; discounts offered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The clock is ticking on the countdown to Christmas and 8 News Now has a great holiday experience for the entire family to enjoy. On Monday, Dec. 16, is 8 News Now Night at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest.

The Magical Forest features 1.5 million lights! Among the many trees you will find, 8 News Now has a tree filled with big blue ornaments, and of course, the number ‘8’ to top it.

Mention “8 News Now” at the ticket booth and you get can $3 off General Admission and $4 off Passport Admission. If you buy the tickets online, use the code “8NEWSNOW.”

8 News Now Night is Monday, Dec. 16.

Some attractions this year include the train ride, visits with Santa, two new rides, merry-go-round, escape room, food trucks, funnel cake and “Elf the Musical” performances.

All proceeds benefit programs and services that Opportunity Village provides to adults with disabilities.

We are still in need of volunteers for the season, they can sign up on the website. For more information, click here.

