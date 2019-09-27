8 News Now meteorologists present — “Nevada: Altered State”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday night, join the 8 News Now meteorologists for a 30-minute community pride special called “Nevada: Altered State.” In the special, 8 News Now takes a deeper look at all things weather and how that impacts your life here in Southern Nevada.

Sherry Swensk, Tedd Florendo and Sally Jaramillo will focus on how increasing temperatures, the Valley air quality and how it impacts your breathing and also, wildfires and the drought concerns in Las Vegas desert.

Meteorologists spoke to experts across the region about the most impactful weather-related issues and have a series of in-depth reports that impact all Valley residents.

You can catch this 30-minute special on KLAS Ch. 8 CBS at 6:30 pm Friday night.