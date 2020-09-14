8 News Now launches 4 p.m. newscast today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KLAS-TV, a Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. television station, will launch a new one-hour local newscast starting Monday, September 14.

“8 News Now Live at 4 p.m.” will kick-off a three hour block of local and national news. The new newscast will be followed by “8 News Now Live at 5 p.m.,” “The CBS Evening News” at 5:30 p.m., and “8 News Now Live at 6 p.m.”

The newscast will be anchored by 8 News Now’s main anchor, Kirsten Joyce, with Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo handling weather, and Sports Director Chris Maathuis reporting on sports. 8 News Now is a “Proud Broadcast Partner” of the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders and Matthias will provide exclusive reports throughout the season on upcoming games and opponents, including the latest information on the Raider’s roster moves, injuries and game strategy.

8 News Now at 4 p.m. will feature a variety of new segments including, “Saving You Money,” with Kirsten Joyce sharing tips on how to stretch your dollars on everything from groceries to car repairs, and “Cool at School,” with Brian Loftus providing advice to parents about distance learning and how to best prepare children to attend school from home. “Las Vegas Now” host, Roqui Theus, will also preview upcoming events, entertainment, and trending digital stories from the Live News Now Desk.

As the presidential election heats up, “8 News Now at Live 4 p.m.” and Nexstar’s Washington, D.C., news bureau will provide live reports from the campaign trail. Additional news reports on major regional events will be provided by KTLA-TV in Los Angeles and KSWB-TV in San Diego.

“As the Valley’s news leader and most trusted source for news, our commitment to Southern Nevada has never been stronger,” said Lisa Howfield, Vice President and General Manager of KLAS-TV. “That pledge started over 65 years ago when KLAS was the first television station in the state to broadcast a signal. Adding one more hour of local news gives KLAS TV 8 the opportunity to further serve our community with an early look at the day’s top news stories while also getting answers and solutions on real life issues.”