8 News Now celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with one-hour special

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hispanic Heritage was first observed in 1968 and it started as a week-long celebration that was expanded into a month by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to span a month from September 15th thru October 15th.

September 15th is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for many Latin American countries including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Mexico celebrates their independence on September 16th.

The one-hour Hidden History special celebrates the impact of the Hispanic culture in Southern Nevada and airs Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. on Ch. 8.