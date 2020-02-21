8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows former Hillary Clinton voters split between Biden and Buttigieg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The majority of people who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic caucus are throwing their support to former Vice President Joe Biden for the upcoming 2020 Nevada caucus.

According to an 8 News Now/Emerson College poll, which surveyed 425 people, 42.2% voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 caucus, 37% voted for Senator Bernie Sanders, 5.8% voted for someone else and 14.8% didn’t vote.

The poll shows that of the current Biden supporters, 26% voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is also getting some former Clinton supporters with 21.5%. Bernie Sanders base has remained strong with more than 56% who supported him in 2016 still supporting him.

