8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders has solid base with his supporters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new statewide poll of Nevadans shows Senator Bernie Sanders’ supporters are less likely to change their mind and vote for someone else.

According to the 8 News Now/Emerson College poll, More than half of the respondents had already cast a vote or, in some cases, were undecided. When it come to those who had not voted, 63% said they will definitely vote for a specific candidate while 37% percent said they could change their mind.

Senator Bernie Sanders had the most committed voters with 71.4% of those who support him saying they will definitely vote for him.

8 News Now/Emerson College Poll

The survey of 425 Nevadans took place on Feb. 19 and 20 just a few days prior to the Nevada Democratic caucus on Feb. 22.

Those surveyed were also asked what candidate would be their second choice if their first choice didn’t reach viability.

Senator Bernie Sanders was the most popular choice with 29.7%, followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren with 23% and former Vice President Joe Biden with 19.1%.