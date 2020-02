LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 75,000 Nevadans turned out to cast an early vote in the Democratic caucus. Official caucus day is Saturday, Feb. 22.

According to an 8 News Now/Emerson College poll, 54.5% of the respondents said they had already voted while 45.5% plan to vote in Saturday’s caucus.

VIEW: Crosstabulation for the 8 News Now/Emerson College poll