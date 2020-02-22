8 News Now/Emerson College poll: Do you approve/disapprove of the job Gov. Sisolak is doing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has been on the job for slightly more than a year. He was the first Democrat in two decades to win the state’s highest elected office. He told voters his priorities included creating high-paying jobs, protecting health care and improving education.
According to a statewide 8 News Now/Emerson College poll, 57.4% of the people polled said they approve of the job Governor Sisolak is doing. Only 12.7% disapprove and 30% were neutral or had no opinion.
When it came to gender, 64.4% of women and 49.2% of men said they approve of the job he is doing while 15.9% of men and 10% or women disapprove. The rest were neutral of had no opinion.
When it came to party registration, 33.3% of those who identified as a Republican approve of Governor Sisolak’s job, while 59.6% of Democrats approve and 46.5% of Indenpendent/other approve.
Crosstabulation results show that 63.3% white/Caucasian voters approve of Sisolak, while his lowest approval percentage, 44.4%, come from those who identify as Asian. Nearly 39% of Asians didn’t have an opinion or were neutral. His approval from black/African Americans was 49% but his disapproval was 44.9%, the highest of any ethnic group. When it came to Hispanic/Latinos who were polled, 52,4% approved while 9.5% disapproved and 38.1% were neutral.
CROSSTABULATION:
For statistical purposes only, can you please tell me your ethnicity? * Do you approve or disapprove of the job Steve Sislolak is doing as Governor?
While it came to age range, his biggest approval came from respondents who were 50 – 64 years old (74.2%) and those 65 or older (67%). Nearly 40% of people in the 18 – 49 age range were neutral or had no opinion.
CROSSTABULATION:
What is your age range? Do you approve or disapprove of the job Steve Sislolak is doing as Governor?
The poll was conducted on Feb. 19 and 20 and there were 425 respondents. The majority of those polled, 84.4%, identified as Democrat, 4.2% identified as Republican and 11.5% identified as Independent/other. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.
VIEW: Crosstabulation for the 8 News Now/Emerson College poll
- Poll: Bernie Sanders is the front-runner in Nevada
- Poll: Bernie Sanders has solid base with his supporters
- Poll: Former Hillary Clinton voters split between Biden and Buttigieg
- Poll: Health care, environment, economy are top issues with Nevada voters
- Poll: Nevadans weigh in on the impact of legalized recreational marijuana
- Poll: How many Nevadans plan to vote in caucus