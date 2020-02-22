8 News Now/Emerson College poll: Do you approve/disapprove of the job Gov. Sisolak is doing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has been on the job for slightly more than a year. He was the first Democrat in two decades to win the state’s highest elected office. He told voters his priorities included creating high-paying jobs, protecting health care and improving education.

According to a statewide 8 News Now/Emerson College poll, 57.4% of the people polled said they approve of the job Governor Sisolak is doing. Only 12.7% disapprove and 30% were neutral or had no opinion.

When it came to gender, 64.4% of women and 49.2% of men said they approve of the job he is doing while 15.9% of men and 10% or women disapprove. The rest were neutral of had no opinion.

When it came to party registration, 33.3% of those who identified as a Republican approve of Governor Sisolak’s job, while 59.6% of Democrats approve and 46.5% of Indenpendent/other approve.

Crosstabulation results show that 63.3% white/Caucasian voters approve of Sisolak, while his lowest approval percentage, 44.4%, come from those who identify as Asian. Nearly 39% of Asians didn’t have an opinion or were neutral. His approval from black/African Americans was 49% but his disapproval was 44.9%, the highest of any ethnic group. When it came to Hispanic/Latinos who were polled, 52,4% approved while 9.5% disapproved and 38.1% were neutral.

While it came to age range, his biggest approval came from respondents who were 50 – 64 years old (74.2%) and those 65 or older (67%). Nearly 40% of people in the 18 – 49 age range were neutral or had no opinion.

The poll was conducted on Feb. 19 and 20 and there were 425 respondents. The majority of those polled, 84.4%, identified as Democrat, 4.2% identified as Republican and 11.5% identified as Independent/other. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

