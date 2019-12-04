8 News Now anchors and reporters ring bells for the Salvation Army

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is getting into the holiday spirit by ringing bells for the Salvation Army at a Smith’s in the valley! On Wednesday, Dec. 4, staff from our station will be out at the Smith’s on Charleston and Hualapai encouraging shoppers to donate to the charity that collects money every year in red kettles.

8 News Now staff will be at the Smith’s Food and Drug until 7 p.m. Wednesday, meeting with donors and ringing those bells!

🕭Volunteer Bell-Ringers for @SalArmySONV 🕭 @SherrySwensk & @HectorMejiaNews handed the bells over to Denise & Brian. Stop by and say hello! We're at Smith's until 7 p.m. #8NN pic.twitter.com/17vdk9Rl7r — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) December 4, 2019

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada says 85 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to services they provide, and all money raised in the kettle stays in the valley.

In 2018, they raised over $500,000 in Las Vegas. The organization is hoping to raise $600,000 this year.

Good Day Las Vegas anchor Alex Backus and reporter Bianca Holman took the first shift of the day and were greeted by many charitable donors.

If you don’t have cash on you, no problem! New this year, the Salvation Army is accepting donations through your smartphone using Apple Pay or Google Pay. The physical change to the kettles is subtle — a tag containing a microchip has been added to the Salvation Army sign attached to each red kettle stand.

Donors tap their phone to the tag, opening a donation form that suggests giving $5, $10 or $25, or you can type in your own amount.

Any mobile donations are sent to the Salvation Army chapter nearest to the donor’s billing zip code.