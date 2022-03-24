LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A jury awarded $8 million to a Henderson man who was served chemical cleaning fluids at Barley’s Casino & Brewing Company in Henderson in 2018.

Lon Enwright, 38, sued after he suffered nerve and tissue damage after drinking chemicals used to clean beer taps and beverage supply lines. He thought he was drinking a sample of Honey Blonde Ale, offered by the bartender as Wright watched a football game on Dec. 18, 2018.

“Although Barley’s staff knew the lines were out of service for cleaning, the bartender offered Dr. Enwright the sample,” according to a news release from the law firm that represented Enwright, who is a special education teacher in Clark County.

Barleys is operated by Town Center Amusements, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Station Casinos. Town Center amusements denied responsibility for Enwright’s injuries until four days before the trial, according to the plaintiff’s lawyers. That left only the judgment amount for the jury to decide.

“As a result of defendant’s negligence, Dr. Enwright has and will continue to suffer and seek treatment for lifelong internal damage, a lifelong burning sensation in his tongue, loss of taste, ulcers in the esophagus, and permanent damage to bodily tissue,” according to a statement from law firm Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP. Co-counsel Andre M. Lagomarsino also represented Enwright.

The $8 million judgment, which the jury decided in two hours, is $3 million for past damages (physical and mental pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety, anguish, disability, trauma, and loss of enjoyment of life) and $5 million for future damages.

The verdict was filed on Wednesday, March 18, in Clark County District Court.

The chemicals in the cleaning solution were identified as potassium hydroxide and nonylphenol polyethylene glycol ether. Potassium hydroxide is a powerful alkaline meant to liquefy organic material.

When first responders arrived on the scene at Barley’s, they said the only way to help Enwright was to dilute the chemicals by having him drink gallons of water.